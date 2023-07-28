TENNESSEE — Tennessee's sales tax holiday weekend has officially begun, and will continue through Sunday, July 30. This holiday is meant to help Tennessee families buy back to school clothes and supplies.
According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, during the weekend clothing, school supplies, and computers can be purchased tax-free. Items sold online are also eligible for the tax exemptions. Of course there are certain restrictions that will apply though.
Any clothing that costs more than $100, and items such as jewelry, handbags, and sports equipment will be taxed. Items sold together, like shoes, can't be split up to stay beneath the tax maximum either.
Any school supplies that individually cost more than $100 won't qualify for the exemption, and items can't be split up to stay beneath the maximum. Qualifying supplies include binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers. Art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes are exempt too.
Computers, laptops, and tablets that are less than $1,500 will qualify for the tax exemptions. Items such as storage media, computer software, video game consoles, printers and printing supplies, electronic readers, and cell phones will still be taxed.
This year in addition to the sales tax holiday, Tennessee will be having a 3 month grocery tax holiday from August 1 to October 31. This holiday will allow food and food ingredients to be exempt from sales tax.
The Tennessee Department of Revenue defines food and food ingredients as "liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried, or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value."
Prepared food, alcohol, tobacco, candy, and dietary supplements will not be included in the sales tax exemption. Food bought at a micro market or vending machine may also be taxed.
This is part of the Tennessee Works Tax Act that Governor Bill Lee signed back in May.
"We're proud to partner with Governor Lee and the General Assembly to provide tax relief for Tennessee businesses and families, while also laying a firm foundation for continued economic growth in Tennessee," says Department of Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano.