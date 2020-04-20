NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced the state's stay at home order will be allowed to expire on April 30.
The governor made the announcement during his daily briefing on COVID-19. Lee said the state will begin a phased reopening of businesses next week.
In a news release sent during the briefing, the governor's office says "the vast majority of businesses in 89 counties will be allowed to reopen on May 1."
Tennessee has 95 counties in total. The news release says the governor's administration will work with leaders and health departments of Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties, which will be planning their own re-open strategies.
“While I am not extending the safer at home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible,” Lee said in the news release. “Social distancing works, and as we open up our economy it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.”
Lee said the state's economic recovery task force has been working with business leaders to allow some businesses that have closed due to COVID-19 to reopen as early as April 27. The governor said those businesses will reopen under guidance that will be provided to them, which will follow the guidance of state and federal medical and business experts.
The governor also announced Tennessee's state parks will reopen starting this week.
The Tennessee Department of Public Health on Monday announced that the state's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 7,238, with 152 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths. The health department says of the total cases, 3,575 people have recovered.
Lee said Unified Command Group conducted more than 11,000 free COVID-19 tests over the weekend at drive-thru sites. According to the state health department, at total of 100,689 Tennesseans have been tested for the virus so far.