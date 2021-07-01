Tennessee’s first-of-its-kind law that requires businesses and government facilities to post signs if they let transgender people use multiperson public bathrooms of their choice has been hit with another legal challenge.
Mike Curb is founder of Curb Records and is a former lieutenant governor in California. He filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday. In the complaint, Curb argues that the law violates his First Amendment rights because he is being forced to use the state’s “discriminatory message.”
Last week, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a separate lawsuit arguing similarly that the law illegally requires businesses to “communicate a misleading and controversial government-mandated message that they would not otherwise display.”
With the threat of misdemeanor penalties, the law requires that the following sign be posted in bold, uppercase letters outside public multiperson bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms wherever transgender people are not prevented from using the facilities of their choice: “This facility maintains a policy of allowing the use of restrooms by either biological sex, regardless of the designation on the restroom.” It’s one of five new Tennessee laws this year that have drawn backlash from LGBTQ advocates.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3xbh1vG