PADUCAH — Local 6 TODAY is celebrating National Tennis Month after Paducah Mayor George Bray made a proclamation during last week's city council meeting observing the month in Paducah.
With help from the Paducah Tennis Association, we set up a makeshift tennis court in the WPSD parking lot to learn a few things about the sport and how it can help you live longer.
World War II veteran Bob Simmons started playing tennis as a teenager. Now at 96 years old, he gets together with other seniors twice a week to hit a few balls and practice new skills.
Local tennis instructor Sarah House says tennis is a lifetime sport that can be played and enjoyed by people of any age and ability. She says it's a great way to stay fit, improve agility, boost brain power and relieve stress.
This month, House says, PTA's goal is to get more kids interested in the sport of tennis. "We're introducing the sport to four different schools, over 300 kids," she says. "We're going to go in and read a little tennis book called, 'Tennis, Anyone?' Then spend time with them introducing them to the sport."
Scientists at the University of Illinois say tennis requires alertness and tactical thinking, which helps generate new connections between nerves in the brain and promote a lifetime of continuing development. Research shows the sport can also help regulate serotonin and keep your cholesterol low.
To learn more about the Paducah Tennis Association, visit paducahtennis.com.
