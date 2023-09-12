MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall released a statement on the settlement case involving the death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
Darnall says all parties involved in the case had a day-long mediation last Friday. He says they were able to make a tentative agreement on all claims.
Jody Cash's widow, Karen Michelle Cash as well as Marshall County Sheriff's Deputy Donald Bowman and his wife are suing both Marshall and Calloway County Sheriff's Offices and five law enforcement officers.
They claim Gary Rowland was never adequately searched before he entered the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on May 16, 2022 when Jody Cash was killed.
They were asking for damages related to Cash's death and Bowman's diagnosis of PTSD.
Although both parties have been able to come to a tentative agreement on all the claims, Darnall says the final details are still being ironed out and more details will be available after the settlement documents are finalized.