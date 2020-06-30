Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, EDWARDS, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, HAMILTON, HARDIN, JACKSON, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, MASSAC, PERRY IL, POPE, PULASKI, SALINE, UNION, WABASH, WAYNE IL, WHITE, AND WILLIAMSON. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA, GIBSON, PIKE, POSEY, SPENCER, VANDERBURGH, AND WARRICK. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, CHRISTIAN, CRITTENDEN, DAVIESS, FULTON, GRAVES, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, MUHLENBERG, TODD, TRIGG, UNION KY, AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, BOLLINGER, CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID, PERRY MO, SCOTT, AND STODDARD. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL IS EXPECTED, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS LIKELY, ESPECIALLY RIGHT ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER VALLEY. * HEAVY RAINFALL WILL RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS, AND ULTIMATELY DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING COULD OCCUR ON SMALLER CREEKS, STREAMS AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS. SIGNIFICANT RISES ON LARGER STREAMS AND RIVERS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&