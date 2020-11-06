PADUCAH — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held Friday afternoon for the new terminal complex at Barkley Regional Airport.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements, the airport is not able to have as big of an event as they hoped.
U.S. Representative James Comer will speak at the event at 1 p.m. and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was scheduled to attend, but due to COVID-19 concerns, he will instead provide a recorded message.
The airport authority board recently approved a $7.9 million contract with Jim Smith Contracting for the initial construction of the project, including site preparation, drainage, and access road.
The airport says its new terminal is a chance to reach more customers with connecting flights becoming more common.
The new passenger terminal is a multi-phase project with an over-all estimated cost of around $42 million and is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
