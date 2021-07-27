TOKYO (AP) — Ariarne Titmus has beaten Katie Ledecky again at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. In fact, Ledecky didn't even win a medal — the first time that's ever happened to her at the Olympics.
The Terminator gave the Australian women their third individual swimming gold of these games with a victory in the 200-meter freestyle.
Titmus set an Olympic record of 1 minute, 53.50 seconds to make it 2-for-2 against the American star, following up a thrilling victory in the 400 free. This one wasn't even close. Ledecky was far behind all the way, and finished fifth.
However, Ledecky went on to win the 1500m freestyle in Tokyo, her first gold of games in event's Olympic debut for women.
