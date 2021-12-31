GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Friday's test of Graves County's storm sirens was successful, the Graves County Office of Emergency Management announced Friday afternoon.
Friday's test found that nine of the county's 11 storm/tornado sirens are in working order. This, after a test on Thursday fund they were not operational.
While only two sirens remain out of service because they are still damaged, the emergency management office still advises people in Graves County and Mayfield to sign up for the county's CodeRED alert system.
The system sends weather alerts to user's phones.
To sign up, visit the Graves County Office of Emergency Management's webpage and click "Community Notification Enrollment."
