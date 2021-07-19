LOUISVILLE, KY– In January, photos of Ethan the dog began circulating over the internet. He was found restrained in a cage, starved, and dehydrated for weeks. Someone put him in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society.
Months later, an MRI test revealed lesions and brain damage in his frontal lobe, the dogs owner Jeff Calloway confirmed to WAVE 3 in Louisville.
The lesions are responsible for the dogs daily seizures and other issues, Calloway said. These lesions and neurological issues are believed to be the result of Ethan's extreme starvation.
Callaway told WAVE 3, Ethan had started new medication over the last week, which has not been working, and said he and caretakers are trying new treatments for Ethan as well as getting additional bloodwork done this week.