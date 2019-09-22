SAN ANTONIO, TX— A 3-year-old boy was found dead inside a hot car at his home on Saturday.
His family arrived home from a T-ball game, with their two sons, around 1:00 p.m.
Each parent thought that the other had gotten the boy out of the car. It was hours later, around 5 p.m., when they realized their younger son was still outside.
The child was pronounced dead on the scene, despite life saving measures.
The San Antonio Police Department does not believe that foul play was involved but homicide detectives are investigating.
Temperatures in San Antonio reached over 90 degrees on Saturday.
If medical examiners determine that the child died as a result of being left in the car, he will be the sixth child to die in a hot car in Texas this year alone.
Texas has the highest number of child hot car deaths in the country, tallying 131 deaths since 1991.