PARIS, TN — A Texas man has been arrested after a woman's body was found in a container floating in Kentucky Lake over the weekend.
Investigators found the body of 41-year-old Traci L. Jones of Granbury, Texas, in a container in the lake in Trigg County, Kentucky, Saturday night. Tuesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that a man from Arlington, Texas, has been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation.
In a news release, the TBI said 60-year-old Jeffery Rogers rented a boat in Paris, Tennessee. The bureau says Rogers used the boat to dispose of Jones' body in the lake.
Rogers was arrested Monday by Texas Rangers in Fort Worth on charges of abuse of a corpse and tempering with evidence. The TBI says Rogers' bond was set at $1 million, and he is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.
The investigation into Jones' death is ongoing.