MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Texas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of murder in a shooting that claimed two lives in McCracken County in 2020.
In addition to the murder charges, McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jamie Mills says Mykwenze Cox pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, burglary, tampering with physical evidence and being a felon in possession of a handgun.
By pleading guilty, Cox has admitted to shooting and killing 23-year-old Justice Hicks and 31-year-old Victor Moore on Aug. 22, 2020 at an apartment on College Avenue in McCracken County.
Mills says the commonwealth has recommended a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for Cox.
Sentencing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday before Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach. The families of both victims will be given the opportunity to speak during the hearing.
Alexis Graham, also of Texas, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of complicity to murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery for her role in the deadly shooting. She's scheduled to be sentenced on June 8.
