MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Mykwenze Cox of Houston, Texas, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for shooting and killing two people in McCracken County in 2020.
Cox pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the murders of 23-year-old Justice Hicks and 31-year-old Victor Moore. Cox shot Hicks and Moore on Aug. 22, 2020 at an apartment on College Avenue in McCracken County.
Cox also pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, burglary, tampering with physical evidence and being a felon in possession of a handgun.
McCracken County Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach handed down the sentence, which was recommended by prosecutors, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
A jury in April convicted a Texas woman of two counts of complicity to murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery in connection to the deadly shooting. That woman, Alexis Graham, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8.