PADUCAH — Two men from Houston, Texas, have been sentenced to federal prison after prosecutors say they stole more than $150,000 from an ATM in Paducah.
The US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky says 24-year-old Otis J. Gibson and 25-year-old Eric J. Rhodes, with a group of unnamed co-conspirators, used a stolen truck, a chain and pry bars to break open an ATM on US 60 near Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah on June 10, 2020. They took the cash from the machine, and traveled across state lines with it, prosecutors say.
On Wednesday, Gibson was sentenced to 38 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for bank larceny and interstate transportation of stolen funds. Rhodes was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release for the same charges.
Gibson was also convicted of bank larceny in connection to an ATM theft in St. Louis on Jan. 9, 2020. On Thursday, he received a concurrent prison sentence in that case.
In the Paducah case, Gibson and Rhodes were also ordered to pay $158,127 in restitution. In the St. Louis case, Gibson was ordered to pay $98,748 in restitution.