PADUCAH — Texas Roadhouse brought the outback to Paducah on Monday for a good cause. The restaurant hosted an Australia Relief Fundraiser Kids Night.
Bluegrass Exotica Zoo 2 You provided exotic animals for the kids to see and pet, including different snakes and bearded dragons.
During the event, 10% of all food sales were donated to Kangaloola Wildlife Shelter Inc. It's a nonprofit that rescues, rehabilitates, and releases injured and sick Australian wildlife.
Joelle Long, the marketing director for Texas Roadhouse, explains why the fundraiser meant even more to her.
"I'm originally from Australia, so I've followed the fires more than the average American or the average person from Paducah," Long says. "So, I really did know that the animals really needed some help."
If you missed Monday's event, can still donate to help the animals. To make a donation to Kangaloola Wildlife Shelter Inc., click here.