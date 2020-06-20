TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A 19-year-old man from Texas is charged with murder after an early morning crash in Trigg County, Kentucky, that claimed the life of a passenger who was with him in the vehicle.
Emergency dispatchers notified Kentucky State Police Post 1 about the one-car crash, which happened near Golden Pond, around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, the KSP post says in a news release.
In the release, investigators say 19-year-old Christopher Swykert of Melissa, Texas, was driving a white 2015 Ford Mustang south on the Trace in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area when he lost control of the car in a left curve of the roadway. The car left the road, and the passenger's side hit a tree.
The passenger, 19-year-old Harry Kincaid of Houston, Texas, was fatally injured in the crash, KSP says.
Trigg County Deputy coroner Matthew Phillips responded, and pronounced Kincaid dead at the scene, according to a news release from the coroner's office.
Swykert was charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence with aggravated circumstances. He was arrested and jailed in the Christian County Jail.
KSP says the Trigg County Sheriff's Office, Trigg County EMS, Trigg County Rescue Squad, and the U.S. Forest Service assisted at the scene.
Kentucky State Police and the coroner's office each say they are continuing to investigate the deadly crash.