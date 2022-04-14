MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County jury has convicted a Texas woman of multiple charges in connection to a deadly double shooting that happened in McCracken County in 2020.
The jury on Thursday found 23-year-old Alexis Graham guilty of two counts of complicity to murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery in connection to the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Justice Hicks and 31-year-old Victor Moore.
The two were shot on Aug. 22, 2020 at an apartment on College Avenue in McCracken County. Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene. Moore was taken to a local hospital, where he later died because of his injuries.
The man accused of killing Hicks and Moore, 24-year-old Mykwenze Cox of Houston, Texas, is set to face trial in July.
Investigators with the The McCracken County Sheriff's Office have said Graham admitted she went with Cox to the apartment to collect money owned for an alleged drug debt, and that Cox admitted to shooting Hicks and Moore.