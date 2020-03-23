PADUCAH — While people are encouraged to stay home during the novel coronavirus pandemic, they can still help the community.
People can donate to the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County by texting GIVE to 77513. If you text that number, a link will then pop up on your phone that takes you to the United Way's website. You will then have the option to donate any amount you choose to the nonprofit's COVID-19 Response Fund.
Betsy Burkeen, executive director of the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, said 100% of the money will go toward community needs.
"All allocations will be thoroughly vetted by the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County to respond to the greatest need in our community. The United Way Board of Directors will vote on the first disbursement of funds on April 2, 2020. Immediate, mid-term, and long-term needs of United Way partner agencies and local families will be considered prior to allocating," the nonprofit says in a statement.
"And then, after April 2, 2020, any donations we receive after that date — the United Way Executive Committee will consider additional disbursements on a weekly basis," Burkeen added.
To help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Burkeen said the United Way has postponed upcoming fundraisers, while other local nonprofits are deciding to potentially cancel theirs. By donating via their mobile devices, Burkeen said people can continue to help the United Way's 17 partner agencies — including the American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America, Child Watch, Family Service Society, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, Hope Unlimited Family Care Center, Kentucky Legal Aid, Ladies Living Free, Lotus, Made to Stay, Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Paducah Day Nursery, Paducah Lifeline Ministries, Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center, and the Salvation Army.
"And so every day, we're staying in contact with those agencies considering their most emergent needs. So, we'll just evaluate at that time, you know: What are the most prominent needs of our community today that we can immediately help our people with?" said Burkeen. "And of course, in the days to come, we'll consider also those mid-term needs and those long-term needs, because we are expecting not only for the needs to change from week to week, but also for this to potentially be a marathon rather than a race, and have to respond to many of those needs even months down the road."
Burkeen said the biggest current need of local nonprofits is food for their community pantries. But as time goes on, needs could evolve into rent assistance and utility assistance for those affected by the outbreak.
In addition to donating to the United Way by texting GIVE to 77513, people can also donate by visiting the United Way's website or mailing donations (marked COVID-19 Response Fund) to 333 Broadway, Suite 502, Paducah, KY 42001.
But donating is not the only way to help.
"I think the biggest thing that we can do to support our community right now, honestly, is just to only take what we need at the grocery stores," said Burkeen. "And this allows our food bank pantry shelves to stay full just in the same way that those grocery stores are. So, I would encourage our local folks to take what they need, and then leave something for their neighbor as well."