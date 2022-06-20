OBION COUNTY, TN — The Obion County Emergency Communications District has implemented a new text-to-9-1-1 feature.
People within the county territory will now be able to send text messages up to 140 characters long to 911 if they are unable to make a call. Photo and video messages are currently not accepted but may be in the future.
According to Obion County Executive Director Sherri Hanna, it is always better to call 911 when you can. However, some situations may arise where placing a call is not possible. For instance, if the caller is deaf or hard-of-hearing, speech impaired, or in a situation where speaking out loud is dangerous, texting can be used.
If you need to use the text-to-911 service, make sure to send your location and type of emergency in the first text. Be clear and concise and do not use slang or abbreviations in your message. Be prepared to respond to questions and follow instructions from the emergency representative who is texting you. Like voice calls, it is a crime to text 911 with false reports.
There may be some challenges for users trying the new texting feature. First of all, in order to use the service, the texter will need to have a data or texting plan on their phone. Text messages may take longer to receive than phone calls, may come in out-of-order, or may fail to send. If you do not receive a text back from 911, try to make a voice call instead.
The text-to-911 feature is not available everywhere. For more information about the text-to-911 service, visit the Federal Communication Commission website here.