PADUCAH—Things got spooky in downtown Paducah on Saturday.
Folks lived out their zombie dreams with costumes and make-up while marching down Broadway.
Walk director Garrett Dykes said zombies could get their make-up done for a $3 fee or five canned goods. The canned goods will be donated to the Family Service Society of Paducah.
"We encourage people to bring canned goods when they register but also when we do make-up," Dykes said. "We encourage them do donate at least five canned good items for us to do their make-up."
The Thriller on Broadway Group performed the classic Thriller dance following the walk.
Awards were handed out to the top three original zombie costumes.