LYON COUNTY, KY — More than 130 people learned how to use Narcan during a training event in Lyon County Thursday. To understand the impact of overdoses, Local 6 talked with some men who experienced them first-hand.
The Pennyrile District, Lyon County and Christian County Health Departments hosted Narcan training at the Lyon County Convention Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. During each 10 to 15-minute-long session, the public and first responders learned how to administer Narcan, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses. Narcan is sprayed into the nose. But it does not replace emergency medical care. After administering Narcan, 911 should be called immediately.
The training comes after four overdose deaths in recent weeks. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says two men died on Jan. 13 and two more died on Jan. 17. The men were between the ages of 37 to 66, although their names have not been released. Sheriff Brent White told Local 6 on Thursday the investigation is ongoing.
Prior to Thursday's training, Local 6 talked with three men who knows what overdoses are like first-hand. Chris Turner, Don Goodman and Brandon Milburn are currently at CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men in Paducah.
Turner, from Madisonville, Kentucky, said he began struggling with drugs at a very young age. In April, 2019, he overdosed on methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
"They lost me two times while in the induced coma and thank God for the Narcan. It brought me back to a stable point of living in the coma. But it did not bring me completely out of it. It was nine days to the day on the third try with the Narcan that I was revived," recalled Turner.
Now, Turner keeps an Alcoholics Anonymous book with two photos taped on the cover - one of him in the coma, and the other of him and his wife — to remind him not to fall back to his old lifestyle.
“I keep the picture of me in this coma so I can keep the pain in the forefront of my mind," said Turner. "And I also keep a picture of me and my wife because the next thing - the next wrong choice that I make is the next thing that I'm going to lose, and that will be not only my life but my marriage and my family also."
Another man saved by Narcan is Don Goodman, from Cincinnati, who overdosed on heroin in 2018.
“Within a matter of 10 to 15 minutes, I had done too much and overdosed and smacked the floor," said Goodman. "A girl that was in the apartment at the time shot me twice with Narcan, and I jumped up after that and was like swaying around."
"To think I almost died is just a crazy thought," Goodman added.
Then there’s Brandon Milburn, from Louisville, who became dependent on painkillers after injuring his shoulder. He later began using heroin and also had to be revived using Narcan.
“I went through a few overdoses many times. I ended up catching some charges in Louisville. And then in Harden County, it just started to kind of spiral out of control," said Milburn. "And by the grace of God, the judge ordered me to CenterPoint.”
Turner, Goodman and Milburn are now peer mentors at CenterPoint. And the advice they give to struggling addicts is to take action.
“Seek help through a treatment center. And start somewhere. Because it only gets worse," said Goodman.
"It is your responsibility to do something about it," Milburn added. "No one's going to do it for you. I can't want this enough for anyone else."
"To be open-minded and willing, first you got to be honest," Turner said. "I had to get honest, not only with myself, but the people around me. And without that, I'm nothing. The steps are designed, they're in order for a reason. As long as I do that 100%, I get honest about what I am, what I'm capable of becoming."
To learn how to use Narcan and how to get the medication, visit narcan.com.
Four Rivers Behavioral Health 's Turning Point Recovery Community Center, at 1620 Kentucky Ave. in Paducah, offers free Narcan training to the public on the third Friday of every month at 11 a.m. Those who attend can also get free Narcan. To learn more and to see upcoming dates, visit Turning Point's Facebook page by clicking here.