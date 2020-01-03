BROOKPORT, IL -- A southern Illinois girl battling stage 4 kidney disease has inspired people across the country -- thousands to be more exact!
On Dec. 11, Local 6 met Malena Angles, a Brookport Elementary student who suffers from multicystic dysplastic kidney, a condition in which her kidney did not develop properly while she was in the womb.
In September, the day after her 11th birthday, Malena and her family learned she needs a kidney transplant before this summer. Malena's cousin, Massac County High School student Emily Parmer, has volunteered to be the donor.
Hoping to lift Malena's spirits, her family asked people to send her Christmas cards. On Dec. 11, she had received 16 cards. Now, she's received more.
A lot more.
Malena's mom, Tyra, said Malena has not gotten 2,618 cards from more than 30 states. They include Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Tyra said she and her family are so grateful to the many communities for their incredible support.
"(Malena) is simply overwhelmed, thankful, and amazed that you all would care enough about her to send her a card," Tyra said via Facebook Messenger. "Lawyers, police, churches, schools, news stations, children just like her, people just like you and me!"