Kentucky
Paducah
- Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe streets. Click here for more information.
- Free Spirit Thanksgiving lunch: Thanksgiving lunch is being held at the Free Spirit Bikers Church. Anyone who doesn't have plans is invited to come and eat or fellowship. Lunch begins around 1 p.m. at 2380 Puryear Drive in Paducah.
- Free community Thanksgiving lunch: Fountain Ave. United Methodist Church is hosting a free community Thanksgiving lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Big Pappa's Express on Kentucky Ave. is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal for anyone who needs it from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 24. For more information, including a menu for the day, click here.
Princeton
- Chapel Hill Baptist Church is hosting their annual Thanksgiving meal at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20. Organizers say the meal is potluck style, with the church providing meat, bread, and drinks. For more information, click here.
Mayfield
- Graves County Central Elementary School is hosting their first ever Thanksgiving parade on Nov. 22 beginning at 1 p.m. at the bus loop in front of the school. For more information, click here.
Illinois
Marion
- Annual Thanksgiving Day 5K: A Thanksgiving Day run is being hosted at the Harry Crisp Sports Complex in Marion, IL beginning at 8 a.m. There is no charge to participate, but organizers ask you to consider bringing a donation for the Lighthouse Shelter. Following your run or walk, you can enjoy a mini pie. For more information, click here.
Metropolis
- Grace Church community Thanksgiving meal: Grace Church in Metropolis is hosting a community meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. On their Facebook event page, they say "come and fellowship with us and give thanks." For more information, click here.
- The Refuge Church in Metropolis is inviting everyone who needs a warm meal on Thanksgiving to stop by. "No matter your story, there's a place at the table for you," they say on their event page. They are delivering meals and offering drive-thru options. For delivery, you must call ahead by 4 p.m. on Nov. 17 to place your order. For drive-thru, you merely need to show up and let them know how many meals you need. The event will be held in the Refuge Church parking lot on Filmore St. in Metropolis from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Delivered meals should arrive to your home between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. For more detailed information, visit their Facebook event page here.
Mt. Vernon
- 26th annual Thanksgiving Dinner and Coat Giveaway: Central Christian Church is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who needs it. They're also giving out new and gently used winter coats and other winter wear. You can join them from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24. For more information click here.
Carbondale
- The Rainbow Cafe LGBTQ Center is hosting a free 'Queersgiving' Dinner on Nov. 25 from 6 to 9 -p.m. at Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship. On their Facebook page, they explain why they felt drawn to hosting this event, saying: "Many LGBTQIA+ people experience hardship during the Thanksgiving holidays due to homo/transphobic families and isolation. Enjoy found and chosen family and great food while feeling secure that you're fully accepted for who you are." For more information, visit their Facebook event page here.
Tennessee
Martin
- Ralston Baptist Church is hosting a community Thanksgiving service on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. Desserts and coffee will be served following the church service. For more information, click here.
Missouri
Jackson
- Curly's Kitchen is hosting their 7th annual free Thanksgiving Meal at Jackson Elks #2652 on West Independence St. Organizers say donations are accepted but not required at all. According to their event page, there will be two seatings: one at 11:15 a.m. and one at 12:45 p.m. You will need to make reservations by calling Curly's Kitchen at (573) 204-3475. For more information, click here.