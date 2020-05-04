CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — It's not your typical graduation, but the Crittenden County School District wants the experience to be as authentic as possible.
Because school has been closed to students since mid-March to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the district wants to make graduation memorable for its 81 seniors — all while maintaining social distancing.
To accomplish that goal, the district has been letting its seniors walk the graduation stage at an empty Rocket Arena, while a crew records video of them and takes pictures. The seniors go to the arena one at a time by appointment, while their families watch from the gym's second level.
The district will compile all the clips and create a video — a virtual graduation ceremony featuring all the graduating seniors — that will be posted on the district's Facebook page on May 22, which is the original graduation day. Each senior will also get a DVD copy.
After walking the stage, each senior and his or her family would go outside for a photo in front of a "20" cutout to represent the class of 2020.
One of the graduating seniors to Jaycie Driver, who walked the stage in her cap and gown Monday morning.
"I was hoping I didn't fall," Driver joked.
When the novel coronavirus first reached Kentucky, Driver thought that school was only going to be out for about two weeks. But in April, she realized a return to school was unlikely.
"It hurt," Driver said. "But I just had to think about the positives, and everything that our school is doing for us has really helped."
Although walking the stage in an empty gym is not the same as walking with your graduating class in attendance, Driver said: "It's still pretty special. I still get to walk across the stage, and that is monumental."
Driver, who has been attending Crittenden County Schools since she was a kindergartner, said graduating high school felt surreal.
"It's been amazing. It's been crazy how fast it flew by. It's crazy that I'm graduating. I just graduated! It doesn't feel like it. I feel like I should be back in kindergarten," said Driver. "Every year has just gone by faster and faster, and especially once I gotten into high school. It was like a snap."
Driver also said graduating has put things into perspective.
"It's just telling me that I'm growing up," she said. "And it's sometimes a hard pill to swallow. But I just have to think about what's to come."
Driver's mom, Tonya Driver, watched her daughter as she walked the stage Monday morning. Also in attendance were Driver's dad, brother, and grandparents.
""It's a landmark. It's closure. It's a step moving from youth to adulthood," said Tonya Driver. "And it's just something that the kids can't miss. They have to have that part of it."
Driver said she plans to go to Western Kentucky University to study speech pathology. But she'll miss being a Rocket.
"Since we have a small school, we're all like a family," said Driver. "We all know each other. We all work together to try our best to accomplish everything."
In a few years, Driver said when she looks back at this time period, "I'll be proud of myself that I made through it, that I was strong through this entire virus situation. And I'm sure college will fly by just like high school. So I'll just wish I was back here."