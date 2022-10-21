LAKE COUNTY, TN — Water levels on the Mississippi River remain at record lows, and until rain moves in, they'll stay that way.
"Sort of looks like the Sahara desert across the way over there," said Lake County Mayor Danny Cook. He said this is the first time he's ever seen the river look this dry.
"This is without a doubt the lowest I have seen it," Cook said.
You can see the change in levels for yourself. The water falls well below points that would typically be about 10 to 15 feet underwater. It doesn't spell great news for Cook's community.
"You have your farmers who right now are cutting their product right now — their grain, their corn, their wheat, and such," Cook explained. "They're trying to take it to the granaries and the market. And as you can see, with the channel as it is, you can't have the number of barges. You can't load them as deeply as you normally do."
John Lindamood is one of the farmers impacted by the drought.
"We raise row crops — cotton, corn, wheat and beans," Lindamood said.
Lindamood Planting Company is making changes to cope.
"It means an inconvenience. We have grain storage on the farm, so instead of going to the granaries with our bean crop, we'll have to take them to storage and bear the cost of airing them and drying them down instead of delivering them straight to the granaries, because all of the granaries are closed down because of the river levels," Lindamood said.
The extremely dry conditions could spell the last harvest season for some farmers.
"For some farmers in the area that don't have grain storage, it means shutting down their combines, and that's just catastrophic," Lindamood said. "We've got a dry period now, but that'll change. It will start raining, and those beans that are left in the field may or may not get harvested. They certainly won't bring the same amount of money."
Unfortunately, there's not much that can be done except to sit and wait.
"We've got to pray for rain every day," Cook said.
"Pray for rain and try to find somewhere to store your beans," Lindamood said as a word of advice to his fellow farmers.
Cook says low river levels could also impact the newly-opened plant near the industrial park in Lake County.