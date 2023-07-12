PADUCAH — The Mercy Health Paducah Iron Mom race in May raised more than $72,000 for the Family Service Society in Paducah.
The Iron Mom raised about one tenth of the Family Service Society’s budget of $700,000. Although the annual race earned more than last year, their fiscal budget is bigger due to inflation and an increase in their number of clients. Last year they helped about 300 households per month and this year that number has almost doubled to 550 households per month.
The Family Service Society is a nonprofit organization that provides basic needs like food, personal care items, clothing, emergency dental help, eyeglasses, rent and utility assistance, and help with prescription medications to those who need it.
Katie Howard, director of business development at Family Service Society, says the race will continue to grow as they gain more runners and more support from the community. “We are always looking for sponsorships and those who are willing to give back with us.”
Registration for the 2024 Iron Mom race will open on November 24.