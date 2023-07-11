PADUCAH — The budget book for Paducah’s 2024 fiscal year is now available to the public.
The book is 238 pages long and breaks down the city of Paducah’s budget for the fiscal year of 2024 beginning July 1 2023 and continuing until June 30 2024. The book will include city commission priorities, projects, and budget challenges, budgets for each department, accomplishments from the 2023 fiscal year, and goals for the 2024 year just to name a few things.
Paducah’s mayor, George Bray, encourages the public to review the budget book. “Paducah prides itself on being fiscally responsible and transparent. Together these values have been the cornerstone of our financial success.”
Some highlights of the budget book include:
- Paducah’s overall budget is $99.2 million with the general fund incorporating $46.1 million of that total.
- The city will be investing $1.2 million into economic development by supporting Greater Paducah Economic Development, the Community Scholarship Program, Sprocket, Barkley Regional Airport, downtown development programs, and more.
- The city is increasing the funds for street rehabilitation by nearly 30 percent from the 2023 fiscal year.
- A minimum of 10 percent of funds has been set aside in reserve for several funds including the general fund, investment fund, and solid waste fund.
- $173,000 will be provided to nonprofit agencies selected through the Grant-in-Aid process.
Visit Commission Priorities to learn about the priorities adopted by the Paducah Board of Commissioners.
To view the full budget book view the document below.