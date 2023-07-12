PADUCAH—The time to give the gift of life is now. If you roll up your sleeve and give one pint of blood you can save up to three lives.
The 39th Annual Donor Days blood drive kicked off on Wednesday. From 7 in the morning until 7 in the evening the drive is open at Broadway Church of Christ in Paducah.
The American Red Cross has issued an emergency blood shortage, and the only way to overcome it is to give.
One man, Danny Spisak was waiting at the door on Wednesday morning to do his part.
He said giving blood is the right thing to do, and more people should give as they're able.
"It saves lives. They always can use it for surgery you might need it for surgery, so its always the right thing to do," said Spisak.
He told Local 6 he had many things to do on Wednesday, but this was at the top of his list.
Another donor, Don Page has given almost 3 gallons of blood in his lifetime. He said if you're able to give, you should at least try.
"It's not as painful maybe as people may think it is. I think that's a primary reason folks are reluctant to give, but uh there's a benefit, you know. If it's you in the hospital needing blood, and it's unavailable, then it probably makes you think you know about doing your part to serve other people," said Page.
Donor Days is still going on. The drive closes on Wednesday night at 7, and then it opens again at 7 in the morning on Thursday. You can also give from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Veterans Airport in Marion, Illinois.
The blood drive lasts 24 hours in all, so you are encouraged to take some time and become a superhero.
After you donate you will receive a T-shirt, starting at 11 there will be pizza from Pizza Inn, and every hour a door prize will be awarded.