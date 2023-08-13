CHICAGO, IL — Pups and their owners gathered for the third annual dachshund derby in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, August 12.
Dachshund and dachshund-mixed breeds were invited to participate in the race.
The dogs were split into various categories to compete in the final race to find out which one reigns supreme.
All proceeds from the race event benefited the Midwest Dachshund Rescue, which works to rescue and house pets in the Midwest.
The organization serves states including Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and others states as needed.
Dogs of all breeds were welcomed to attend and enjoy the festivities as spectators for free.