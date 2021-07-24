Weather Alert

...PEAK HEAT INDEX VALUES 100 TO 105 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON... High temperatures around 90 coupled with high humidity across the region will result in afternoon heat index values from 100 to 105 degrees. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will provide relief for some. The heat affects us all differently. Given the very high humidity, little relief from the heat will be found unless indoors in air conditioning. Exercise caution if you must be outside for an extended period of time.