As the summer travel season kicks into high gear, industry experts are warning travelers to keep an eye out for bed bugs.
Keep un-wanted guests, from ruining your summer vacation.
As a potentially record-number of Americans travel this summer, one expert warns that a very unwelcome pest is multiplying this season.
Jeffrey White, an entomologist at white mantis consultants, says "we're definitely seeing bedbugs spread again.” He also says most experts are expecting numbers to eventually get back to where they were pre Covid.
Bed bugs are not known to spread infectious diseases to humans, but the bites can cause severe skin reactions that itch.
White mentions some tips to spot a major infestation.
- Inspect the room. Check mattress seams, headboard and the box spring for tiny-brownish-red stains or live bugs. "No matter how expensive a hotel may be, you can potentially encounter bedbugs. We've seen bedbugs in five star hotels that can cost more than $1000 per night type stuff."
- Keep your luggage elevated. Any time you can keep personal belongings away from the bed is always a good step according to White. Put it on a desk or bathroom counter to minimize the chances of bugs crawling into your belongings.
- Use plastic bags to store your dirty clothes and avoid bugs from hitching a ride home.
- Once you get home, isolate your luggage and inspect it.
- Wash clothes in hot water and dry them on high heat. Bed bugs will die in high heat. Experts recommend bagging up any clothes that can’t run through the dryer and leaving it outside in the summer heat for a few hours.
"It's all about what you do when you return home,” says White.