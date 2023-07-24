Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BALLARD AND SOUTHWESTERN MCCRACKEN COUNTIES... At 242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lovelaceville, or 9 miles southeast of La Center, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... La Center, Barkley Regional Airport, Lovelaceville and Kevil. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pulaski, northwestern Massac, southern Johnson, northeastern Ballard and northwestern McCracken Counties through 300 PM CDT... At 235 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Karnak, or 10 miles southwest of Vienna, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... New Columbia. This includes Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 20 and 34. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH