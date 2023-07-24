PADUCAH — Registration is now open for the Big Brown truck Pull on Saturday, September 16. The Big Brown Truck pull is an event where teams of 15 people pull a loaded UPS 18-wheeler across 12 feet. The team that pulls the truck the fastest will win.
There will be individual awards for fastest pull times in the men’s, women’s, co-ed, youth, and pee-wee divisions. Plus awards for the top fundraising team, top fundraising individuals, best team costume, and most team spirit.
This year the theme for the event is “Pullin’ Thru the Decades.” Teams should dress in themed attire from different decades to win the best team costume award.
The entry fee for the event is a minimum of $750 per team, which is about $50 per team member. The money raised for the event directly benefits the McCracken County Special Olympics.
Checkout the video below to learn more about who benefits from the fundraiser.