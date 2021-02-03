PADUCAH, KY — Thousands of people who volunteered to participate in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine trial are now learning whether or not they received the placebo or the vaccine.
One of those participants is a graduate of Murray State University, who asked us not to release his identity to remain an anonymous participant in the trial.
The man who’s in his late-60s now lives in Nashville. He joined the trial at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the summer of 2020.
He received his first shot in September, followed by the booster shot in October. He says he did experience some minor symptoms, such as a slight headache and loss of taste, but still didn’t know if he got the vaccine or placebo. It wasn’t until he noticed a small rash at the injection site that he knew it had to be the vaccine. A few months later, during a follow-up appointment, he learned he was right.
"I took a deep breath,” he says. “You know the thing that's come over me more and more about this is just gratitude. I'm feeling very blessed, to be blunt. I probably, well, I almost certainly was around somebody that had the virus at some point, and I didn't get it.”
In these last few months following his vaccinations, he says he hasn’t experienced any weird side effects, “None what so ever. I'm glad I got it. We're moving forward, and I'm encouraging other people to do the same."
Even though he’s already received the vaccine, he still wears a mask out in public as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine study isn’t over yet. He says if all goes well, he’s hoping to stay involved for at least the next year.