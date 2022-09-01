PADUCAH — The Brary Bus bookmobile is back- and it's even better than ever, according to the McCracken County Public Library.
According to a Thursday announcement, the bookmobile — where you can register for a library card, browse/checkout/return items, and learn about digital resources — got an upgrade while it was in the shop being repaired.
The bus now reportedly features onboard Wi-Fi so guests won't have to wait until they get home or use their own data to download the library's apps. Mclib says food trucks, small businesses, and farmers market vendors can invite the Brary Bus to their events, so they can utilize their internet, for free!
If you'd like to keep up with the Brary Bus and see where it'll be next, follow them on instagram @brarybus. You can also click here to view a map of current stops, or email Brary Bus coordinator Ashley Doughty adoughty@mclib.net.