LACENTER, KY — "He's my son, he's also my best friend. And I got to know him so well through this whole ordeal — and that's been a huge blessing for me, because I just don't know that I'd have ever got to know Hudson Pace as well as I do right now because of this."
Loving words from Corey Pace, who spoke at his son's funeral service on Thursday.
14-year-old Hudson passed away on May 13 after a long battle with Leukemia.
He made the journey from St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis back to Ballard County that day, where was welcomed with a parade of tractors, motorcycles, and supporters.
His family says he passed a short time later, while Bill Gaither sang him his favorite hymn live over the phone.
Thousands of people from across the country followed Hudson's journey on the Healing 4 Hudson Facebook page, and showed their support during his remissions and relapses.
His dad spoke about those highs and lows during Hudson's service, and reflected on Hudson's strength over the past two years.
"Hudson... He loved to work and he loved to hunt, but he also loved people. He was so tough, and he was such a fighter. For 27 months and three days, that's how long my best friend — that guy right there — that's how long he fought the bravest and most admirable battle I've ever witnessed," his dad expressed.
He also spoke directly to Hudson's friends and classmates, many of whom lost several friends in the past year.
13-year-old Coleson Vaughn was killed in a car accident on November 1, one that also claimed the life of 15-year-old Logan Patton.
Hudson's family described in a Facebook post shortly after that crash how Hudson and Coleson had been good friends ever since they met in Kindergarten. And even though Hudson was sick at the time of Coleson's death, his family says he came home from St. Jude to be a pallbearer at his funeral.
At Hudson's funeral — a mere 6 months after the crash — his dad encouraged his friends not to bottle-up their emotions.
"Hey guys, this is hard, right? You gotta say it. Say it out loud. Don't — just whatever you do, don't hold it inside. You tell somebody it hurts. I'm telling you right now, I'm hurting. Don't hold it down inside."
Contributions in honor of Hudson can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the local nonprofit that benefits kids with cancer - Book for Hope.