Friendships and traditions have one very important thing in common — they're not meant to be broken. That's why after 15 years, a local group of men are still getting together to enjoy biscuits, coffee and above all else: each other.
Their daily breakfast has changed because of COVID-19. In the last six months, the Hardee's dining room on Lone Oak Road has been closed, but a pandemic can't break this breakfast club's tradition.
“The biscuits and gravy, and the sausage egg and cheese are really good, can't beat it.” Tom Lowe said. It's a pretty typical breakfast on the table.
“[It] gets yourself started for the day, it's good.” Lowe says.
The food may be good, but it's the laughs that brings these guys together every day. It's a tradition. “We tease one another pretty hard,” Jimmie Terrell said. “You can't be thin skinned around here, you know,”
They’re friendship and tradition is going 15 years strong, that's a lot of biscuits. “This is kind of a calming moment for us — people coming together, talking.” Mike Kaufman said.
The breakfast club comes together from all walks of life. “You've got retired cops, electricians, rail roaders, barge owners, you've got a little bit of everything,” Kaufman said.
For the COVID-19 pandemic, they're suited up to protect themselves and they brought out the measuring tape. “We stay socially distanced, and we're all friends. We're all friends. We have a good time,” Kaufman said. “We have people stop that's traveling through and come and take pictures of us.”
They’ve brought their tradition outside, right in the Hardee's parking lot in Lone Oak. You'll hear a honk every now and again, and you'll see two flags waving in the wind. They’re flags that mean a lot to some of these veterans.
“A lot of people died for our freedom,” Kaufman said. “Taking that away from us means a lot. We're willing to fight for it.”
Seeing their friends is what keeps them coming back all these years later. Pandemic or not, their biscuits are back on the table, their friendship remains strong, and their tradition – is never broken.
“It's our getaway, we're solving the world's problems right here,” Kaufman said. “The message is: whatever happens, life goes on. And we have to have communication with our friends.”
You may see the breakfast club in the Hardee’s parking lot when you're on your way to work or to get your own breakfast. They say if you see them – stop and say hello, they don't give away autographs for free!