The Calloway County Court recently ran a pay docket and issued 55 warrants to people who failed to follow through with court orders.
According to a news release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department the warrants were filed to people who failed to appear in court, didn’t pay their fines, or didn’t follow through with the courts directions.
CCSO says they tried to serve 27 of the warrants yesterday, but were only able to contact 12 people. They also have more plans to serve the rest of the warrants in the days to come.
The sentencing guidelines are meant to reduce the number of people in jail, and following directions from the court can help people keep their personal and professional connections. If you don’t follow court orders, you put yourself at risk of getting arrested.
CCSO says they will not accept any questions about these warrants over the phone. If you’re worried you haven’t followed through with a court order or have a warrant against you, you can visit the sheriff’s office with a valid ID.