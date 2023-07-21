CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department announced Thursday; officers will be wearing body cameras during their interactions with the public. This announcement was made almost a year and a half before the state mandate for body cameras is to be implemented.
According to a news release from CPD, they believe implementing this mandate will enhance transparency, accountability, and community trust. “I am confident this initiative will enhance our police services and help keep our community safe,” says Chief Stan Reno.
The mandate will require all officers within the CPD to wear body cameras during all interactions with the public. The goal is to capture the majority of all interactions with police to increase trust and accountability in the community.
The use of the footage will allow an accurate account of events and minimize disputes about the facts of certain situations. Footage from body cameras will also aid in investigations and provide additional evidence in court. There is a research study by the National Institute of Justice that says body cameras positively influence officer behavior and increase civility toward officers.
CPD has approved a policy to ensure privacy for individuals in the community as well. The policy has been reviewed and approved by Bureau of Justice Assistance, community stakeholders, and the Police Union. Every officer has been trained on the proper use, activations, and handling of cameras to ensure they are used properly.
Chief Reno says they will continue to keep the best interest of the Carbondale community in mind as they embrace the use of the new technology.
The body camera research from the National institute of Justice and the new body camera use of force policy can be viewed in the documents below.