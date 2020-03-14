PADUCAH -- The Carson Center for the Performing Arts has suspended all normal operations for approximately 30 days.
Marketing Director Lisa Lauck says most performances and events during this period have been rescheduled, postponed, or canceled.
Updated information and current schedules are available at the official Carson Center website: thecarsoncenter.org. This website will be updated as any additional changes are made. The Carson Center Box Office is in the process of notifying customers with tickets to the performances involved.
At this time, performances and events scheduled after April 12 will take place as planned.
Carson Center executive director Mary Katz says,
For questions related to shows and tickets, please contact the Carson Center Box Office at 270-450-4444 or boxoffice@thecarsoncenter.org.