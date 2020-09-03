UPDATE at 8:50 a.m. — KYTC says the Cave-In-Rock Ferry is back open.
The ferry halted service Thursday morning due to a water pump a mechanical issue.
KYTC says a water pump went out on the engine and had to be replaced.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Cave-in-Rock Ferry is closed due to a mechanical issue.
The estimated closure is about 2 to 3 hours.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.
For more info on the Cave-in-Rock Ferry go to www.facebook.com/CIRFerry.