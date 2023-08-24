CARTERVILLE, IL — The Celebration of Scouting event is being moved to the John A. Logan College Conference Center due to the extreme heat.
According to a news release from JALC, the Celebration of Scouting event was originally scheduled for Saturday, August 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harrison Bruce Historical Village on JALC's campus. The event is still scheduled for the same time on Saturday, but will take place at the JALC Conference Center due to the heat.
The event will honor the live of Dr. Andrew Springs, the founder of the first African American Boy Scout troop in the nation, and Julia Harrison Bruce, the organizer of the Herrin Girl Scouts and Camp Cedar Point benefactor.
The event is free and will feature several activities like ropemaking, flint napping, cooking over an open fire, first aid, soap whittling, weaving, rain gutter regatta, fur pelts, herbalism, indigenous folklore, village tours, crafts, and photo exhibits.
For more information about the event, contact JALC Events and Conferences at 618-985-2828, ext. 8343.