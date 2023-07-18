CARBONDALE, IL — The City of Carbondale, partnered with the Village of Dowell, is one of 67 winners to be awarded $100,000 for the Department of Energy’s Energizing Rural Communities Prize.
The prize challenges organizations to develop partnership and financing strategies to improve rural and remote communities’ energy systems and advance clean energy demonstration projects.
Awardees receive $100,000, in-kind-mentorship services, and eligibility to compete in phase two of the prize to win an additional $200,000.
The city plans to use the awarded funds to conduct concurrent legal and technical analysis of what city staff have coined the “Energy Sovereignty, Security, & Democracy Proposal.”
It is a revenue-positive and replicable rural energy system model that fosters equitable American self-sufficiency and lasting prosperity for our Nation’s recovering energy communities.
“It’s never been a question of whether renewable energy + storage is coming to Southern Illinois. It’s already here. It’s always been a question of who benefits. This proposal ensures that local resource generation fosters local prosperity,” shared Planner & Sustainability Coordinator Lauren Becker.
For more information about the Department of Energy’s Energizing Rural Communities Prize, visit their website here.