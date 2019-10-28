PADUCAH— Veterans Day is almost here and it's time to honor our military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
The November 11th "American Hero Veterans Day Celebration" in Paducah will honor our area veterans with special events throughout the day. One of those events will include a live concert by the Community Band that starts at 6 p.m.
About 70 people practiced Monday night in the Paducah Middle School band room for the second practice before the big day. They all come from different backgrounds, but they all share two things: a passion for music and love of country.
Leah Beach remembers her first practice with the Community Band five years ago.
"It was a lot to take in the first time because it was was hard music, but it's worth it in the long run," Beach said.
All ages, skill levels and types of musicians are welcome in the community band. That inclusion attracted 15-year-old Natalie Allison to join.
"I play all percussion, well I try," Allison giggled.
She does more than try. Allison made all district band at her high school and that's where community band director Spencer Sullivan encouraged her to join. She's playing in the veterans day concert for her great uncle who served this country.
"I want to show people that music is more than just music," Allison said. "It like portrays feelings and things and you can honor people with music."
The Paducah Community Band first met in 1993 at the St. Mary High School band room in Paducah. Douglas Van Fleet, Director of Music at St. Mary, volunteered to direct the band and it's brought everyone together ever since.
The band only plays together twice a year, Veterans Day and Fourth of July. Beach said the Veterans Day Celebration means the most to her.
"I get tears in my eyes almost all the time like these songs are very emotional about just america and it really gets me thinking about how many people have lost their lives because of saving this country," she said.
For a full list of events for the Veterans Day Celebration visit our page.