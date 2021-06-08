PADUCAH — As the Paducah City Commission prepares to vote on the budget for the next fiscal year, discussions continue over key issues and projects. During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to extend city manager Jim Arndt's contract until the end of July, as they work to fill his position.
The commission also approved buying $72,263 on a new fire alerting system for the E-911 center through a municipal order. Commissioners went over the first reading to match a $2.9 million investment to make improvements to Paducah's floodwall and looked over the 2022 fiscal year budget. Lastly, they discussed the Greenway Sports Complex and the impact the city's E-911 center will have on the project.
In an emergency situation, a phone call to the E-911 center could be a life-saving action, but there are some issues with the facility. The equipment is outdated, and making the necessary improvements comes at a major cost.
"We could have anywhere from $8 million to $13 million on a new 911 fund, a new 911 system, and we have to understand if we're going to have to use some of those bond proceeds for that," Paducah Mayor George Bray said. "And that's going to eat up a lot of those bond proceeds."
The city is working through the options it has to spend the $20 million in bonds originally raised for the aquatic center, which was scrapped earlier this year. A focus on E-911 leaves the Greenway Sports Complex hanging in the balance. The city supports the project, but at this stage isn't fully comfortable committing money to the project.
"Knowing what we're going to do on 911 influences that final decision on that number that we would put into the sports park," Bray said.
While the two projects are priorities for the city this year, Bray doesn't want to keep E-911 on the back burner like previous commissions. During Tuesday’s meeting, Arndt compared E-911 to needing to fix the transmission in your car.
"Your risk goes up every single day, week, month, year that you don't do something. It's like, Jim's analogy is exactly right. You know, if your transmission is getting ready to go out, at some point in time it's going to go out," Bray said. "So when it comes to public safety, I don't think it's a risk worth taking."
Bray said the city and the county will continue to meet to go over the projects and work toward an end goal. The city commission will have the second reading of the 2022 budget at its next meeting on June 22. Commission members will vote to approve the budget during that meeting.