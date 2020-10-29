Life isn’t always fair or easy. There are constant struggles we are all facing. Going through hard times can make even the strongest of us feel weak or vulnerable.
It’s not always easy to recognize when someone we love is struggling - to see the pain behind a forced smile or hear the heartache in their voice. When you’re thinking about your future you don’t make plans for the obstacles life throws your way, but they’re always still part of our stories.
My name is Allison Rickman and I’m the morning executive producer at WPSD. There are at lot of things everyone who knows me knows about me. I’m a Tennessee Vols fan, it’s not unusual for me to be listening to Garth Brooks while I’m producing a newscast and Zoie is my dog - so when she’s not pining after Mike Mallory, she’s my constant shadow and snuggle buddy. But there’s something else, until very recently, that I didn’t let a lot of people know. I am one in four.
October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Until this year it was another month that I commented on other people’s posts, sharing my condolences to their personal stories of loss and heartache. Now, it’s a chapter to my husband Ryne and I’s story that we’re still figuring out how to write.
The story of The Rickmans begins the same way many others do. First there was love, followed by marriage. It’s probably no hard to guess the next step, but this time this chapter of our story doesn’t have a happy ending.
The year 2020 got off to a rough start. It was about a week after the New Year that I found out I was pregnant. We had about three days that we were excited. The lines of my pregnancy tests were definitely there, but I felt like they should have been darker. I was taking a test every day to make sure they were getting darker when one day there was no line. Within three days it went from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows that I can’t even begin to explain.
I think a lot of times when a woman has a miscarriage she puts a lot of blame on herself. That’s where I’m so lucky that Ryne is as amazing as he is. A miscarriage is something that can leave a woman feeling alone, but having his support has been amazing.
If we’re able to get pregnant again I want to be really excited about it, but I think there’s always going to be that part of both of us that’s kind of hesitant to feel joy and excitement and all of the emotions you’re supposed to feel. There’s always going to be that fear in the back of our heads - almost like an innocence we would have had is lost. Ryne told me one time when I was having a rough day that it’s not like we wouldn’t have loved that baby, but whenever one does come along we’re going to be so much more grateful because we understand what a miracle it really is.
I don’t know why certain things happen to certain people, that’s not for us to dictate or decide, but I don’t think we would be given certain trials to face if we weren’t strong enough to get through it. Our baby is still a part of me and of Ryne, it’s still a part of our family that we never knew and will never get to know, but he or she has changed both of us so much.
Talking about a miscarriage or loss is never easy to do. There were plenty of tears shed between Pauline Fitzgerald, Brianna Clark and me while we were doing the interview for this story. Even though it was a difficult conversation, it’s one that took a big weight off my shoulders. It’s taken me almost 11 months to get to a place where I felt like I was comfortable sharing what we’ve been going through. My husband and I talked about if it was a good idea since a happy ending isn’t part of our story - at least not yet. Ultimately Ryne told me that if one person sees our story who is going through the same struggles we are, and it helps them feel less along, it will be worth it.
Everyone is different and we all have our own ways of dealing with personal struggles. If you’re going through a miscarriage or infertility and feel like you need someone to talk to, feel free to reach out to me. Just send me an email to arickman@wpsdlocal6.com.