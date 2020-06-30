HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back in service as of Tuesday morning.
The ferry was temporarily closed on Monday due to sand blocking the Missouri Landing.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the sand was deposited during the extended high water this spring. As river levels trended back to near-normal levels, the sand bar blocked the ferry from reaching the Missouri landing.
KYTC says heavy rainfall upstream has raised the water level on the Mississippi River sufficiently to allow the ferry to resume service.
Ferry management says they are talking with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about getting a dredge to the site to provide a long-term solution.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open and operating on the summer schedule. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours. Round trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.
Drivers can check on the ferry’s operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or at https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/