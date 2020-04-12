PADUCAH -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open.
KYTC says service resumed Sunday morning after Mississippi river floodwaters dropped off the Kentucky Landing in Hickman Harbor.
The ferry has been closed since March 19.
KYTC says the ferry normally has to close when the gauge at Cairo goes above 44 feet, which puts flood waters above where the ferry can operate.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.