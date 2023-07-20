PADUCAH — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry, connecting KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri, is operating again.
According to a media release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ferry closed on Friday, July 14 due to low water levels on the Mississippi River.
The Cairo gauge was at 12.3 feet when the ferry was closed. Flooding in the region caused the water levels to rise. The Cairo gauge was at 18.8 feet Thursday morning, high enough for the ferry to resume service.
The ferry is temporarily operating 5 days a week, Thursday through Monday. It will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday until an additional pilot is hired.
To check on the ferry’s operating status call 731-693-0210 or visit the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Facebook page.