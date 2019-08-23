DU QUOIN, Ill. (AP) - The Du Quoin State Fair is about to start.
The fair that runs through Sept. 2 opens Friday with a 5:30 p.m. ribbon cutting.
The fair will feature a host of events, from harness racing Friday night and Saturday to monster truck shows. The grandstand music lineup includes acts for fans of everything from rock to country to contemporary Christian music. Some of the biggest names set to perform are Wynonna, Big Noise and The All-American Rejects.
